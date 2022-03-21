Albert Lea library now offering pick-up lockers at City Hall

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – People can now pick up materials from the Albert Lea Public Library at lockers outside the entrance of City Hall.
“For people who cannot make it to the library during our regular hours, or who may prefer to avoid close contact with other people, they can now pick up their library materials any time of the day by using these lockers,” says Annice Sevett, library director. “Our goal is to increase access to our library by making it easier to pick up books, movies, and other items.”
How it works:
Patrons placing an item on hold through the online catalog should select “Albert Lea Self Pickup” as the pickup location. They may also call the library at 507-377-4350 to request their items be placed in a locker. Library staff will retrieve the items, check them out to the patron, and place the materials in a locker with the due-date slip. Patrons then receive a call or email to pick up the materials with the locker number provided.
The lockers can be opened by a library card pin number. Patrons will have three days to pick up their materials. Hotspots are the only items that cannot be picked up from the self-service lockers because extreme weather can damage the devices. The lockers are for pick-up service only and library materials can be returned at the drop-off box at the Fountain Street entrance to City Hall or the Albert Lea Public Library.