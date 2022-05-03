Albert Lea launches program to save bad buildings

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-City officials in Albert Lea launched a new program to help save dilapidated tax forfeited properties.
City Manager Ian Rigg tells KIMT the city previously demolished buildings that were in sore shape, which cost taxpayers around $20,000 to $30,000 dollars.
Rigg said in an effort to preserve the buildings, the city is instead fixing buildings with structural issues and selling them to private investors.
The process, Rigg said, will still result in a profit loss for the city but will cost the same as it would to demolish the buildings.
"This is the city trying to look at new ways of trying to improve the community. The idea that we should just sit and wait for somebody to come in and make it all okay for us is just not going to happen. We have to help ourselves before other people will come in and participate and help us grow," Rigg said.
So far, Rigg said the city is in the process of saving three buildings, which are:
-313 E 8th St.
-1039 South Broadway Ave.
-728 S Newton Ave.
Once complete, Rigg said first time home owners or other private investors will have a chance to purchase the property for an affordable price.
"The more that we can preserve these properties that would be available to someone with a more median income here, the more opportunities, the more equity we can create in those neighborhoods. Preserving those neighborhoods, increasing the values all together, helping people realize the potential in reinvesting and rehabbing some of the existing properties as well," Rigg said.
The program has been in the works since mid 2021, according to Rigg.