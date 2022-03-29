Albert Lea High School students angry over principal's alleged remarks

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Students at Albert Lea High School are up in arms over alleged remarks made by Principal Chris Dibble.
Seniors, in a Facebook post, said they asked Dibble if an open chair can be left out during graduation to honor their former classmates who had passed away.
The students' post states that Dibble allegedly said the students are deceased and no longer attend the school.
The alleged response has sparked outrage among students, who are now asking the Albert Lea community for assistance.
Albert Lea sophmore Bella Chavez said she spoke with Dibble during lunch and that he denied making the remarks.
However, it was during that same lunch hour that Albert Lea senior Cassie Nielsen said an unnamed teacher took signatures in support of an open chair for deceased students Paw, Job and Grace, while Dibble was nearby Chavez.
Nielsen said the petition garnered 17 signatures and moved to social media for more support.
Chavez said students feel disrespected by Dibble's alleged comments.
"It is like really easy just to have like respect for putting out chairs for like the students that passed away and I feel like he should not have said what he said to those students as well," Chavez said.
Nielsen said she hopes the school follows through with the gesture.
"We want like an open chair. It is not like we are asking for a big presentation of them or like their names to be announced. It basically is like an empty chair and not a lot of people might know what the empty chair means but to the class we will know what it means," Nielsen said.
Albert Lea Area Schools responded to the controversy on Tuesday and said the district is looking into ways to honor former students and will be reaching out to families directly.
However, The district's statement made no mention of Dibble's alleged comments.