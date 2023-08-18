 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Albert Lea High School introducing new rules for cell phones

High Schooler Using Cell Phone

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea High School will be rolling out new cell phone rules this school year. They hope it will help make phones in the classroom less of a distraction.

Ron Wagner, the superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools, says the district wanted to find a solution to phones being used in class while also embracing technology.

With this new procedure, he thinks they've found a happy medium.

​The school will have different red and green zones like a stoplight. Red means no cell phones and green means they're okay. 

In the classroom, cell phones will have to be put away most of the time. However, students will be allowed to use their phones if the teacher approves it for school work.

Students who break the rules will be warned before their phones are taken.

According to Wagner, the school wanted to work with families on more responsible phone usage.

"[School board members] had heard from parents in the community about the use of cell phones and how it was impacting them as families," he said. "The solution is not to do away with cell phones. It's how we teach and set expectations, support and gradually integrate that into our culture."

The new cell phone procedure will also be used in the district's middle school and alternate learning sites.

However, they will adapt some of the finer detail to better fit the needs of those students and staff.

