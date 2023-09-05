Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition starting search for new healthcare provider to replace MercyOne

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A public meeting was held Tuesday night to address MercyOne closing and the future of healthcare in Albert Lea.
On August 30th, MercyOne announced the closure of its Albert Lea location citing the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce shortages as the driving factors of the shutdown.
The coalition says they are already talking with healthcare providers about moving into the former MercyOne location.
Community members spoke out last night bringing up their concerns about not wanting to go back to the Mayo Clinic healthcare system after the hospital moved its services from Albert Lea to Austin a few years ago.
"Mayo putting profits over patients has given a lot people a poor taste in their mouth," said Angie Hanson, Albert Lea resident.
The coalition says they are confident they will find the right fit for their healthcare system.
"Its about our citizens. That's what its about and finding the right people that can provide great care at an affordable price," said Brad Arends, President the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition.