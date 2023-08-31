Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition reacts to MercyOne Clinic closure

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea is losing another major healthcare provider.
MercyOne announced it would be closing its clinic in the Northbridge Mall by the end of the year.
The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition says they are shocked by the news, but are much better prepared for the exit than when Mayo Clinic Health System moved several services to Austin less than a decade ago.
In a statement, MercyOne claimed it was closing its Albert Lea location for many reasons - including the pandemic, struggles with workforce recruiting, and challenges working with Minnesota's regulations of clinic practices.
Brad Arends, the Alberta Lea Healthcare Coalition's president, says he has other providers in mind who can take over the location.
"When we put this idea together, we did an RFP search for a partner," he said. "We know who was interested before. We think there's some new players out there who could be interested."
Other partners of the coalition like Big Stone Therapies and Hearing Associates will be staying in Albert Lea.
The coalition will be hosting a public meeting at Wedgewood Cove on Tuesday, September 5th. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.