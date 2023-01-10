ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
“You wanna come into this and try to say, ‘I’m gonna try to make this a better place for people to live. I’m gonna help create jobs. I’m gonna help create housing. I’m gonna work with others to do this, of course. This isn’t all me. I need the whole community helping us out, helping us to grow, helping us to achieve the goals that we’re trying to achieve,’” Mayor Murray said.
Mayor Murray also said he wants to try to prevent the city's budget from getting out of control due to inflation while still providing the people of Albert Lea with the services they've come to expect. He replaces long-time Mayor Vern Rasmussen, who retired.