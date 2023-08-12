Albert Lea-Freeborn Chamber to make '100 Visits in 100 Days'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is launching a new initiative it says will strengthen its community ties and foster business growth.
The "100 Visits in 100 Days" campaign will see the Chamber's team, led by executive director Shari Sprague and new membership enhancement specialist Jean Eaton, personally visit 100 member businesses over the course of 100 days.
"Engaging with our members in their own environments allows us to truly understand their unique circumstances and how we can best support their growth," says Eaton. "The '100 Visits in 100 Days' campaign demonstrates our dedication to member-centricity and reinforces our commitment to the success of every business within our community."
The Chamber says the primary objectives of the "100 Visits in 100 Days" initiative are to:
Build closer relationships with its members, listening to their aspirations, challenges, and insights, and nurturing an environment of collaboration and camaraderie.
Identify opportunities for growth, development, and innovation within each member business, thereby offering tailored support and resources.
Provide a platform for member businesses to showcase their products, services, and contributions to the local economy, increasing their visibility within the community.
Gain valuable insights into the specific needs and concerns of its members, empowering it to advocate on their behalf and champion their interests.
"As we continue to grow and evolve, it is crucial that we have a dedicated professional who can focus solely on enhancing our members' experiences and addressing their evolving needs," says Sprague. "Jean's expertise and passion for community development make them the perfect fit for this role, and we are excited about the positive impact they will undoubtedly bring to our organization."