Albert Lea Fire Rescue Department puts out mobile home fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Fire Rescue Department put out a mobile home fire Saturday morning at 907 Gene St.
Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the mobile home at 6:51 a.m. They found fire coming out of two windows of the home when they arrived. Fire crews verified that no one was inside.
It took about two hours to extinguish hot spots.
The home has significant smoke damage throughout and many rooms also damaged by fire. Damages are estimated at $20,000.
The State Fire Marshall's Office is assisting with the investigation. The cause is not determined yet, but appears to be accidental.