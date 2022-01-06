Albert Lea driver's exam station to reopen on January 20

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dozens of driver’s exam stations closed during the pandemic will reopen in January.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Service division (DPS-DVS) says 51 stations will reopen this month, which means all 93 driver’s exam stations across the state will be open by January 31.
Among the reopening stations are:
Waseca on January 7
Albert Lea on January 20
Wabasha on January 24
Preston on January 28
DPS-DVS says Minnesota residents can make appointments within two weeks of an exam station opening. For more information, click here.