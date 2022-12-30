Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County

ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County.
It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
The State Patrol says the collision spun the Jeep Renegade around and it crashed with an eastbound 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 20-year-old female from Albert Lea.
The names and conditions of those involved in the accident have not been released.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview police and fire, Elgin Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted at the scene.