Albert Lea driver among the injured in Blue Earth County collision

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is among the injured after a two-vehicle collision in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Owot Isaya, 28 of Mankato, and William Leonard Howe, 64 of Albert Lea, were both driving west on Highway 68 in Blue Earth County when they crashed together near 498th Lane.
Both drivers and a passenger in Isaya’s vehicle, Wendy Lee Windsor, 52 of North Mankato, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
This crash happened around 9:51 am Tuesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Courtland Fire Department assisted at the scene.