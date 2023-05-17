Albert Lea couple transforming the city's art scene through the Brick + Mortar Market

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Nic and Sarah Lang are opening an art venue called the Brick + Mortar Market to help artists not only showcase their art but help promote their creations.
"We don't just put your product in here on a shelf, were helping them market them. We got an e-commerce website that will be attached to a store, so were taking those steps out by taking photography of their goods and sharing it on social media," said Nic.
The building will have spaces for local artists to teach classes and workshops for those who want to work on their craft.
"Albert Lea has so many creative minds and so many creative people here, but they have no place to call it as their hub so why not do it here," said Nic.
The owners hope the artisan market will help revitalize Washington Avenue.
"I'm doing this because I think the community needs to be celebrated. There's so many talented individuals in Albert Lea and Freeborn County and beyond," said Nic.
The market is hosting an artisan call to bring artists and their creations to the venue. The call is on May 19th and 20th from 10 am to 4 pm. Artists can sign up on the Brick + Mortar Market's Facebook page.