Albert Lea conservation officer recognized for lifesaving effort

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is honoring a southeast Minnesota conservation officer for a lifesaving effort.
Conservation Officer Jeremy Henke, who is stationed in Albert Lea, used an automated external defibrillator (AED) in May to help save the life of a man suffering a cardiac event. AEDs were issued to all conservation officers in the spring of 2023 and the DNR says this marked the first time one was deployed in a lifesaving effort.
The DNR says Henke was checking anglers when he heard local police officers receive a call about an unconscious person near his location. Henke responded immediately and an Albert Lea police officer began CPR while Henke prepared the AED and delivered a shock. Ambulance personnel arrived then arrived and delivered two more shocks to the man before transporting him to the hospital.
Conservation Officer Sean Williams, who is stationed in Ely, is also being recognized for saving the life of a man who was snowshoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in February and was unable to get out.
“Conservation officers have a long, proud tradition of helping people in need,” says Colonel Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “Officers Henke and Williams answered the call – as all conservation officers do – and this recognition is well-deserved.”