Albert Lea closing city facilities due to severe weather

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Multiple city facilities will close at 3 pm Thursday and remain shut down Friday due to hazardous weather conditions.
It includes City Hall, Albert Lea Public Library, the Recreation Office, and the City Arena. The city Transfer Station will also be closed Friday.
Albert Lea City Arena will reopen on Monday, weather permitting, with the other facilities resuming normal operations on Tuesday.
The Albert Lea Police Department, Fire Rescue, and snow removal operations will continue as usual and the city is urging people only to travel in case of emergencies. The National Weather Service advises people to not let their guard down, with the worst of the blizzard conditions expected on Friday, when people may try to travel to holiday gatherings. Drivers can expect low to zero visibility due to blowing snow.