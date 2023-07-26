 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Albert Lea Civic Music announces its 2023-2024 season

Albert Lea Civic Music

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 2023-2024 season of Albert Lea Civic Music will begin on October 2.

Albert Lea High School auditorium will host the following performances:

-          The Folk Legacy Trio — October 2nd

-          Charlie Albright — November 12th

-          Yu & I — February 9th, 2024

-          The Sinta Quartet — March 5th, 2024

-          Brassfire — May 21st, 2024

The 100% volunteer concert series will again be offering ticket reciprocity.  One Albert Lea Civic Music season ticket will not only include those five shows but three performances in Clear Lake, Iowa (Divas 3, Joe Robinson, and Feels Like Home—Tina Scariano).

2023-2024 season tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, Austin’s Coffee House on Main, all Arcadian Bank locations, and from Civic Music board members.  Order forms will also be mailed out to past season ticket holders.

Go to www. AlbertLeaCivicMusic.com for more information.

