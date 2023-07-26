Albert Lea Civic Music announces its 2023-2024 season

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 2023-2024 season of Albert Lea Civic Music will begin on October 2.
Albert Lea High School auditorium will host the following performances:
- The Folk Legacy Trio — October 2nd
- Charlie Albright — November 12th
- Yu & I — February 9th, 2024
- The Sinta Quartet — March 5th, 2024
- Brassfire — May 21st, 2024
The 100% volunteer concert series will again be offering ticket reciprocity. One Albert Lea Civic Music season ticket will not only include those five shows but three performances in Clear Lake, Iowa (Divas 3, Joe Robinson, and Feels Like Home—Tina Scariano).
2023-2024 season tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, Austin’s Coffee House on Main, all Arcadian Bank locations, and from Civic Music board members. Order forms will also be mailed out to past season ticket holders.
Go to www. AlbertLeaCivicMusic.com for more information.