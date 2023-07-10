Albert Lea City Council makes affordable housing a priority

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - This Monday, the Albert Lea City Council is meeting to discuss a number of proposals aimed at community development
This includes two motions to ease the city's housing shortage.
The first proposal would complete the sale of four acres of land at Blazing Star Landing with developers at the real estate managing firm Tapestry Companies.
The goal is to build 60 units of affordable housing for low-to-middle-income families and 68 units for the elderly.
The other proposal would temporarily turn industrial space on Sykes Street into housing for workers at local food processing plants.
City Manager Ian Rigg says the need for housing has only grown in recent years. It's a sign city leadership needs to continue working to combat the issue.
"We're working with one company that just put 48 units online last fall," he said. "They're looking to add another 96. We're working with them on wrapping up an agreement for that and buying some land from the city and building on that."
Rigg also says the entire city council is laser focused on bringing more affordable housing into albert lea - meaning the expectation is for these motions to pass without much push back.
The city is also hoping to add 20 to 30 more apartments in the 300 block of South Broadway Avenue, where the city just approved the sale of four lots for development.
The city council meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Other topics up for discussion include raising the max height of industrial buildings from 40 to 60 feet.