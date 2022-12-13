Albert Lea City Council approves tax levy for 2023

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city of Albert Lea will be seeing an increase in property taxes in 2023 following city council approval Monday night.
City council approved a property tax levy of 5.75% on Monday, which is actually lower than what was initially projected.
The rate that was first proposed was 6.5%, but a large cause for the decision to levy property taxes at 5.75% is due to the financial pressures brought on by skyrocketing inflation this year.
This will mean some sacrifices in city government that will ultimately benefit the residents in offering a little more room to breathe during difficult economic times.
"What once was what you could buy three squad cars for, now you can buy two," said Ian Rigg, city manager of Albert Lea. "Prices have gone up between everything - from supply chain to, also just in some cases, company takeovers and everything merging," Rigg said.
Rigg also shared that this was the first significant tax levy that the city has seen it around a decade.
City council also approved increases in water and sewer fees.