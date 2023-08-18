 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Albert Lea City Council approves tax-increment financing for downtown properties

  • 0
Albert Lea Downtown Properties

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea City Council is making progress on the redevelopment of properties on South Broadway Avenue. They approved a tax-increment financing plan for the lots during this week's city council meeting.

Five of the six buildings on the 300 block of South Broadway were deemed unsafe and in need of redevelopment.

By changing the block to become a tax-increment financing (TIF) district, the city hopes to fund the project.

Any increase in property taxes caused by redevelopment will now go toward the project. This will help pay for infrastructure improvements or reimburse developers.

The funds generated by this change could be around $1.6 million.

However, City Manager Ian Rigg says there are still details needing to be worked out before a final number is set.

"There's one more building that's in question that I think someone was looking into," he said. "It's a matter of if that will change the project either in scale or shifting it further down the block to further preserve some of the existing buildings."

The city is still hoping to obtain more grants to fill the funding gap for the project. They hope to close the deal by the end of the year.

The city accepted a bid from Albert Lea Real Estate Fund LP earlier this June. The group is comprised of local investors, the firm REVocity out of Northfield, and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency.

Construction isn't expected to begin on the properties until next year.

Recommended for you