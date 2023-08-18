Albert Lea City Council approves tax-increment financing for downtown properties

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea City Council is making progress on the redevelopment of properties on South Broadway Avenue. They approved a tax-increment financing plan for the lots during this week's city council meeting.
Five of the six buildings on the 300 block of South Broadway were deemed unsafe and in need of redevelopment.
By changing the block to become a tax-increment financing (TIF) district, the city hopes to fund the project.
Any increase in property taxes caused by redevelopment will now go toward the project. This will help pay for infrastructure improvements or reimburse developers.
The funds generated by this change could be around $1.6 million.
However, City Manager Ian Rigg says there are still details needing to be worked out before a final number is set.
"There's one more building that's in question that I think someone was looking into," he said. "It's a matter of if that will change the project either in scale or shifting it further down the block to further preserve some of the existing buildings."
The city is still hoping to obtain more grants to fill the funding gap for the project. They hope to close the deal by the end of the year.
The city accepted a bid from Albert Lea Real Estate Fund LP earlier this June. The group is comprised of local investors, the firm REVocity out of Northfield, and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency.
Construction isn't expected to begin on the properties until next year.