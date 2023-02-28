Albert Lea City Council approves adding new school resource officer

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The addition of a second school resource officer to the public school district was approved by city council on Monday.
The decision was made due to an increase in cases the district has been seeing post-pandemic.
The district currently has one school resource officer, and the increase in cases has been weighing down on the officer, preventing them from being able to go about operations as they would normally.
With a rise in behavioral problems and crime happening in schools, there's been an increase in time spent doing paperwork in the office for each case. This has contributed to the increase in discipline problems.
Considering the situation, the council determined that adding a second school resource officer will help to cover more of the district's student population, which will aid the school in better addressing the increase in cases.
"I think the hope is that there's opportunities to be more proactive than reactive on crime," said J.D. Carlson, director of public safety for the Albert Lea Police Department.
Carlson shared that the role of a school resource officer goes beyond simply addressing crime or behavioral problems. SROs help foster trust and a sense of security with the students that these officers serve.
"You're truly kind of a mentor to a student body that is more impressionable and those relationships are built early on - and that will carry on for when they're older."
The school board will make the final decision at its next meeting, and if approved, the new officer would shadow the district's current SRO for the last two weeks of this school year.
After experiencing the day-to-day operations of being an SRO, the new officer will be on active duty at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.