Albert Lea care center to relocate its residents

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The residents of St. John’s Luther Place are being discharged and relocated.
St. John’s Lutheran Community says a change of operations is making that necessary. It has issued a statement explaining:
“We are combining our two skilled nursing facilities, re-opening skilled memory care (Sheltering Arms), and offering additional assisted living and lodging with special services to our surrounding community. Our St. John’s Luther Place nursing home residents will have beds available at the Fountain Lake campus. We will offer alternative placement for every resident currently residing at our Luther Place campus.”
“We are excited about the upcoming changes at St. John’s because this will allow us to offer more services to Albert Lea and Freeborn County seniors. We firmly believe these operational changes will bring more opportunities for seniors in our community and surrounding communities for many years.”
St. John’s Lutheran Community says it provides many seniors with short-term care, skilled nursing care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care services.