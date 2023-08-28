Albert Lea banning publicly smoking marijuana

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea City Council voted to prohibit people from smoking marijuana in public places in response to Minnesota legalizing marijuana.
The city council says they are unanimously passing the law to protect the public and employees from inhaling secondhand smoke. The city will be treating marijuana smoking the same as cigarette smoking. Albert Lea’s Parks and Recreation board is also voicing their support of the new ban.
One city council member says the council talked through the legalization of marijuana’s impact on Albert Lea in a work session earlier this month.
"We talked about this at length at in our work session tonight, and it makes sense that in public areas where cigarette smoking is not allowed, that cannabis would also not be allowed," said City Councilor Sherri Rasmussen.
Anyone violating this law in Albert Lea will be charged with a misdemeanor.