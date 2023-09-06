 Skip to main content
Albert Lea artist wins statewide competition

  • Updated
  • 0

Mark Kness will have his painting featured as this year's Minnesota Waterfowl Stamp Contest winner.

Winning submission for Minnesota Waterfowl Stamp Contest

Mark Kness won the statewide competition with this submission. (Courtesy: Mark Kness)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - While the subject of the artwork may be "fowl", there is nothing negative about the achievement one area artist has earned this week.

Mark Kness has won the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' 2023 Minnesota Waterfowl Stamp Contest with his acrylic painting of a ring-necked duck.

According to the Minnesota DNR, The Albert Lea artist's work was chosen out of 13 eligible submissions.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Kness earlier today.

He says this the piece took between 80 to 100 hours to complete.

This is the third time Kness has won the Minnesota Duck Stamp contest.

He previously won in 2003 and 2010.

Kness was also the Pheasant stamp winner in 2020.

To buy the winning design, the Minnesota DNR says the stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license or as a collectable from its website.

Another local artist, Jake Levisen, came in second in the competition for his ring-neck duck painting made with acrylics and water-mixable oils, according to the Minnesota DNR.

