Albert Lea Area Schools holds back-to-school festival

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea Area Schools held a back-to-school festival Monday. It was a chance for students, parents, and teachers to welcome the new school year in a fun way.
Families from across the city stopped by the carnival despite the rain. Some of the favorites for kids included bounce houses, a dunk tank for teachers, and a photo booth.
Author Joe Beckman also spoke to families about human connection and limiting screen time.
One big goal of the carnival was for students to feel more excited about coming back to school. It also gave students and teachers a chance to catch up after the summer.
The school district has held welcome-back events to start the school year in the past.
However, this is the first time it's done a festival open to the entire community.
Tonya Franks, the executive director of academics and accountability for Albert Lea Area Schools, says the district wants to form deeper connections between the schools and the city.
"We really wanted to make it a community feel because that is our 'why,'" she said. "That is why we are getting into education. It's about our students, it's about our community. We wanted to make sure we started the year by bringing all of those individuals together."
Albert Lea Area Schools will be starting the 2023-24 school year next Tuesday, August 22nd.