Albert Lea approves new THC ordinance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Albert Lea enacted new legislation restricting the sale and possession of THC products for those under the age of 21.
The mandate came about following discussions on the current, precarious nature of the cannabis laws in Minnesota and how communities plan to address these laws.
One of the key points brought up by the city is limiting access to minors.
"Unfortunately, the state regulations that came through, while they did limit the sale from the distributor side to the age of 21, they did nothing about final consumption or somebody possessing THC products under the age of 21," City Manager Ian Rigg said.
This left a concern over who as end users could legally possess cannabis products containing THC.
"We were concerned that technically somebody at the age of 12 could legally have it in their possession," Rigg said.
Another matter addressed related to age was the impact that the use of any controlled substance has on brain development at a young age.
The new ordinance places THC products alongside tobacco and alcohol with a purchasing age of 21 or older.
To learn more about the new regulations, click here.