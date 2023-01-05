Albert Lea apartment project getting $450,000 state grant for site cleanup

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Albert Lea is sharing in $2.58 million in state funding to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding to six communities through its Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. The state grants are expected to leverage more than $411 million in private investment, creating or retaining 240 jobs and establishing 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres
The city of Albert Lea was awarded $456,345 in cleanup funding for the 4.5-acre site of Phase 2 and 3 of the Blazing Star Apartments project. The area is contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically part of a large meat packing facility and former dump, this site will be redeveloped into two, 48-unit apartment buildings, as well as two garage buildings. The project is anticipated to create one job, increase the local tax base by $124,000, and leverage $14.4 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Albert Lea.
“We’re excited about supporting the creation of more jobs and higher tax revenues through these grants, which will help transform land that was formerly unlivable,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These Contamination Cleanup Grants are an important investment in our communities and lead to strong economic growth.”
The city of Waseca was also awarded $102,297 in cleanup funding for the 4.48-acre Warehouse Storage site, which is contaminated with chlorinated solvents. Historically used for metal fabrication and machining, the existing 81,426 square-foot industrial building will be renovated for a truck maintenance and warehousing company. The project is anticipated to create 11 jobs, increase the local tax base by $12,239, and leverage $615,712 of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer.
State grants were also given to five projects in Minneapolis and developments in North St. Paul, Sartell, and St. Louis County.