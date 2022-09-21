Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday.
Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it received one of the automated calls and responded to Albert Lea High School at about 10:55 am. Albert Lea High School initiated a soft lockdown and while visitors were not allowed into the building, students continued their school day as normal.
The Albert Lea School District issued the following statement:
“Student safety is our top priority at Albert Lea Area Schools. We value and appreciate our support from Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Department and will continue to partner with them to ensure the safety of students and staff members.”