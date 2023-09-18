Alabama man pleads guilty to Floyd County assault

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea has been entered for a severe beating in Floyd County.
Laron Robert Martin, 34 of Selma, Alabama, has pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury. His sentencing is set for October 16.
Law enforcement says Martin got into an argument with another man on May 6 in Charles City. Investigators say as the victim was walking away, Martin punched him in the side of the head, then picked up the victim and slammed him face first into the ground.
Court documents state the victim was knocked unconscious and Martin struck the victim several times after that. Law enforcement says the victim suffered a concussion and a facial fracture.