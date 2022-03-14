Air service adjusting; search for replacement begins after Sky West's announcement

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last week, Sky West Airlines, which operates United Express jet service to and from Mason City and Chicago O'Hare, announced they would discontinue air service to the River City due to a pilot shortage.
At Monday's meeting, airport manager David Sims that for the rest of the month, there will be a slightly reduced schedule from Mason City to Chicago. Beginning in April, Sky West will begin sharing flights to Chicago with passengers from Fort Dodge and have 12 weekly flights.
Before the announcement was released, Sims says airplane boardings increased last month by 13% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, and jet service has seen strong customer traffic since it came to town last year.
"We continue to see month to month increases of passenger traffic since Wky West has been here, and we were hoping that would continue."
Despite the unexpected news, Sims says plans to modernize the airport's terminal are expected to move forward.
"We'll look at some of those things, but we are intending to go ahead and proceed with the project."
Proposals from potential airlines are due April 11.