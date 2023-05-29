Air quality impacted by ground-level ozone pollution from Canadian wildfires

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As wildfires in Canada continue to rage, more than half of all counties in Minnesota were under air quality alerts from noon to 8pm Monday.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it's not just smoke we need to worry about.
Despite skies not looking as hazy as they were a few days ago, those wildfires are still releasing plenty of gases into the air. Experts say the one that's most concerning is the ozone.
Most ozone can be found in the stratosphere protecting us from the sun's UV rays. However, ground-level ozone pollution is dangerous when inhaled. As the weather pushes more of the gas away from the fires towards us, levels will continue to rise.
Kevin Skow, a senior forecaster for NWS La Crosse, says the invisible gas can be hard for all of us, on average, to notice.
"This isn't air quality that you're going to be able to see," he said. "You're not going to be able to see a reduction of visibilities like we did with the smoke, but you're still going to have issues for those that have breathing problems outside right now."
Currently, children, the elderly, and anyone with breathing problems like asthma are at the most risk.
NWS believes the incoming clouds and rain during the rest of the week should improve the air quality.