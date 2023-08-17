Agreement reached to provide law enforcement coverage in Goodhue

RED WING, Minn. – A deal has been struck to keep a law enforcement presence in the City of Goodhue.
The city and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office have reached a tentative agreement to have deputies provide law enforcement services to Goodhue through the end of 2023.
All officers from Goodhue Police Department handed in their resignations on August 11, following the resignation of their police chief.
The city and the sheriff’s office say more discussions will be held about law enforcement service for 2024.