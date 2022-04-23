Ageless Art showcases RPS student's work

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Young artists are putting their work on display at the Rochester Art Center.
RPS students are showing off their skills during an art show called "Ageless Art."
The artwork comes from students in grades K-12. More than 100 pictures are currently on display.
Rochester Art Center is having the event to showcase the next generation of artists and bring creativity and inspiration to The Med City.
"I hope that shows like this can also inspire young people to think of themselves as an artist and maybe consider studying the arts in college or maybe a career in the arts growing up," says Rochester Art Center Education and Outreach Community Coordinator Amy Garretson.
The artwork will be om display until next month.