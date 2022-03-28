What does it mean now that the Bird Flu is back in the area?

Why is the spread of the bird flu in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa noteworthy?
KIMT spoke with Dr. Beth Thompson, Executive Director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health on Monday and talked about the flu, which has been found in Mower County in southern Minnesota and Franklin County in northern Iowa.
The state of Minnesota has dealt with an outbreak before, that coming in 2015.
The state Board of Animal Health says the poultry flocks in Minnesota are in Meeker and Mower counties. Samples collected from both flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture The state Board of Animal Health says it’s the first confirmed cases in the state. Minnesota officials have quarantined the properties. All birds in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.
In Iowa, the Department of Agriculture says in a news release the outbreak in Franklin County is the seventh found in Iowa this month. The department says this latest outbreak affects about 250,000 birds. Farms found with the virus must kill and dispose of their flocks because the virus is highly contagious and fatal to domestic birds.
- The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Click on the videos to hear our full conversation with Dr. Thompson.