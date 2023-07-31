Multi-million dollar ag project officially starts construction in Cerro Gordo County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Construction has officially begun on a new agronomy complex in Burchinal.
The project will utilize 1,900 yards of ready mix, over 230,000 pounds of rebar, and 1,351 sheets of plywood for the dry fertilizer plant. The 10-acre expansion includes a 3,929-ton dry fertilizer plant, a 24,620 square foot liquid fertilizer and seed warehouse with office space, and a 500,000-gallon UAN tank bringing convenience to customers in the Burchinal area.
“We are excited about this new facility,” says Five Star CEO Scott Black. “We remain committed to our cooperative’s longevity while maintaining a sharp focus on our membership’s needs. Our Burchinal Agronomy Complex demonstrates this dedication to the continued strength of our cooperative and our invaluable members.”
Five Star says key to choosing Cerro Gordo County for the new facility was proximity to Interstate 35 and Highway 218 for incoming ingredients and outbound shipments for efficient movement of product.
“When I think about this project, the word cooperation comes to mind. It started with a disaster with the tornado in Mason City,” says Five Star Board Chairman Tom Shatek. “It was a lot of cooperation between team members, the board, the insurance company, the management team, Marcus Construction, neighboring cooperatives, and all those involved to keep our chins up and know better days are ahead. We are excited we are here today starting the facility.”
Five Star has partnered with Marcus Construction for the project and anticipates the site to be operational in the spring of 2024.