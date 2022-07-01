Minnesota ends ban on poultry exhibitions

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The ban on poultry exhibitions in Minnesota has ended.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health started the ban in April and extended it twice in response to risks of spreading Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The ban included all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions, and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together.
“We feel HPAI cases have slowed enough to allow poultry events to resume in Minnesota,” said Board of Animal Health Interim State Veterinarian, Dr. Linda Glaser. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation from everyone affected as we temporarily restricted these events to address the HPAI outbreak in our state.”
There were no new bird flu detections in Minnesota's domestic poultry in June. There are still occasional detections of HPAI in wild birds, which means the virus is still in the environment and poses a risk to bird owners.
State officials say bird owners preparing for their local county fair should take some specific biosecurity precautions before and after the fair. Precautions include handwashing, reporting sick birds to the fair veterinarian, and keeping birds isolated from the rest of your flock when returning home.