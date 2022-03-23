Iowa bans live bird displays for at least 30 days due to bird flu outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is banning all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings due to recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says this order goes into effect immediately and also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales.
“Protecting animal health and Iowa’s agriculture-based economy remain our top priorities,” says Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “As HPAI continues to impact poultry flocks across the state and nation, it is essential that we take every possible step to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Biosecurity remains our best line of defense.”
These restrictions will remain in effect for at least 30 days and until 30 days have passed without confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state.
State officials say Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by HPAI across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States and it remains safe to eat poultry products.
For updates on this developing situation, please visit https://iowaagriculture.gov/animal-industry-bureau/avian-influenza. For information on Governor’s disaster proclamations for HPAI, visit https://governor.iowa.gov/newsroom.