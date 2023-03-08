 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the
area. The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday
afternoon and continue through the evening before tapering off
late Thursday night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from
5 to 9 inches with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans
if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the
afternoon and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into
Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Filling gaps in the farming industry

  • 0

The 41st annual Agweek Farm Show is coming to an end for the year.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--As the 41st annual Agweek Farm Show comes to an end in Rochester, the need for a particular group of farmers continues. 

 

Mckayla Eversman, Multimedia Sales Specialist with Agweek spoke about why there may be a shortage of young people involved in farming these days.

 

She says they often run into barriers like the high expenses involved in getting into the farming business. They also tend to struggle with purchasing all the products needed to maintain a farm.

 

A young person at the event shared they would be interested in farming if they had a better understanding of the financial investments that farmers take on to get started, and more knowledge about growing crops as a whole. 

 

Eversman says for those in highschool that are interested in farming, getting involved in extracurricular activities, such as Future Farmers of America is a great start.

 

For young adults she recommends, “Really getting connected with someone you know and working together with local organizations whether that be your corn and cow growers or you county soybean grower associations.”

 

There are great  ways to connect with people that are also trying to achieve the same goals, Eversman adds.

For those  interested, The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Down Payment Assistance Grant program to help new farmers purchase land. they will match money up to $15,000. Applications will reopen on a first-served basis Jul 1, 2023. For more information, click here.

