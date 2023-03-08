Filling gaps in the farming industry

ROCHESTER, Minn.--As the 41st annual Agweek Farm Show comes to an end in Rochester, the need for a particular group of farmers continues.
Mckayla Eversman, Multimedia Sales Specialist with Agweek spoke about why there may be a shortage of young people involved in farming these days.
She says they often run into barriers like the high expenses involved in getting into the farming business. They also tend to struggle with purchasing all the products needed to maintain a farm.
A young person at the event shared they would be interested in farming if they had a better understanding of the financial investments that farmers take on to get started, and more knowledge about growing crops as a whole.
Eversman says for those in highschool that are interested in farming, getting involved in extracurricular activities, such as Future Farmers of America is a great start.
For young adults she recommends, “Really getting connected with someone you know and working together with local organizations whether that be your corn and cow growers or you county soybean grower associations.”
There are great ways to connect with people that are also trying to achieve the same goals, Eversman adds.
For those interested, The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Down Payment Assistance Grant program to help new farmers purchase land. they will match money up to $15,000. Applications will reopen on a first-served basis Jul 1, 2023. For more information, click here.