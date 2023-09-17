Enjoying activities at Red Barn Learning Farm

HAYFIELD, Minn.-Red Barn Learning Farm recently began its annual Pumpkin Season at the Farm event series. The farm features lots of great spots for taking pictures. Pumpkin lovers will be happy to know that the farm has hundreds of pumpkins. You can buy big pumpkins that you can carve, small pumpkins that you can paint, and yellow pumpkins that you can show off to friends and family. If you're a big fan of animals, you can ride a pony, pet a goat, and feed a donkey. If you're looking to blow off some steam, you can shoot some hoops, jump on a jumping pad, and climb a bale tower. Brenna Scanlan, one of the owners of Red Barn Learning Farm, said that kids receive a lot of benefits by interacting with animals.
“Very good so they don’t have fear when they get older. It’s good for kids to see animals, touch’em up close, see things in real life. A lot of kids are so connected to electronic devices and screens, so to experience something first-hand is just such a great experience for them, very enriching for them," Scanlan said.
Pumpkin Season at the Farm will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 per person age one and over.