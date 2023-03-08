Dealing with snow in the month of March

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The winter season is wrapping up with warmer temperatures peeking though, however, the month of March tends to bring in more snow for the area.
Mike Dougherty, District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, says his time of year is usually easier for plow-drivers to navigate.
The combination of snow and warmer pavement temperatures means melting comes quicker, which means roads get cleared up quicker, too.
With snow coming down in March, a faster turnaround in cleanup is expected since we also get more sunshine.
The only downfall to remember is that when this snow melts, by nighttime it's prone to freezing over which could affect your morning commute.
According to the National Weather Service, the average snowfall in the month of March is a little over eight inches.
Dougherty says, “March is still a snowy month and it's a good thing to remember your winter driving skills of slowing down and turning your headlights on, and staying back from those snow plows.”
He adds that MnDOT recommends at least ten vehicle lengths behind the plows would be a safe distance behind.
To keep track of current road conditions and closures during this storm, MnDot also encourages drivers to visit their 511 app.