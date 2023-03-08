 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the
area. The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday
afternoon and continue through the evening before tapering off
late Thursday night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from
5 to 9 inches with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans
if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the
afternoon and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into
Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

Dealing with snow in the month of March

Just because it is almost spring doesn't mean we will escape the snow just yet. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall has some tips and tricks for navigating the roads during warm snowfalls

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The winter season is wrapping up with warmer temperatures peeking though, however, the month of March tends to bring in more snow for the area.

Mike Dougherty, District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, says his time of year is usually easier for plow-drivers to navigate.

The combination of snow and warmer pavement temperatures means melting comes quicker, which means roads get cleared up quicker, too.

With snow coming down in March, a faster turnaround in cleanup is expected since we also get more sunshine. 

The only downfall to remember is that when this snow melts, by nighttime it's prone to freezing over which could affect your morning commute. 

According to the National Weather Service, the average snowfall in the month of March is a little over eight inches. 

Dougherty says, “March is still a snowy month and it's a good thing to remember your winter driving skills of slowing down and turning your headlights on, and staying back from those snow plows.” 

He adds that MnDOT recommends at least ten vehicle lengths behind the plows would be a safe distance behind.

To keep track of current road conditions and closures during this storm, MnDot also encourages drivers to visit their 511 app.

