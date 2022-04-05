Bird flu increasing egg, poultry prices

MASON CITY, Iowa - Avian influenza, or bird flu, outbreaks are trickling down to consumers.
Iowa state agriculture officials announced over the weekend that another 15,000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys would have to be killed to curb the spread of the flu. Since the flu's outbreak in February, millions of fowl have been killed across a number of states, including Iowa, which is the nation's leading egg producer.
Economic analyst Rayce Hardy attributes the flu's spread through wild birds such as ducks and geese, which can expose it to domestic poultry. Infected wild birds have been found in at least 26 states, and the virus has been circulating in migrating waterfowl in Europe and Asia for nearly a year.
"This is not out of nowhere. When we saw it was in multiple other regions of the world, when that happens, you know we were going to get something here."
He's also seen an uptick in the average price of eggs due to the flu, now averaging at about $2.88/dozen, which is up 52% since February.
"That can be controlled, if we control the spread of this. If we have to cull millions upon millions of chickens and turkeys, there's going to be an increase in price."
The CDC says the cases do not present a health threat to humans, and there have yet to be any virus cases detected in humans in the U.S.