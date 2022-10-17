AG Ellison, Sen. Smith weigh in on abortion rights ahead of general election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Democrats are speaking out today about protecting abortion access and reproductive freedoms across the state.
Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Sen. Tina Smith and DFL candidate Aleta Borrud in downtown Rochester to address their views on abortion rights ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.
Ellison said, "I will stand with you. I trust you. I believe in you. This is something that's simply not the business of government."
When it comes to reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by SCOTUS Ellison says he wants Minnesota to move in the right direction.
"Minnesota is an island. North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin have all gone in the, I believe, wrong direction. There are people on the ballot that want to make sure Minnesota go the direction of those places. Minnesota must be a place safe for women to make their own reproductive choices," he said.
Sen. Smith says it's an essential issue voters need to consider when deciding to cast their ballot for Ellison or his opponent, Republican Jim Schultz.
Smith explained, "I think this is an issue of great importance and there could not be greater contrast between Attorney General Ellison and his opponent who has been in favor of banning abortion, of taking away this fundamental freedom, and I think it's an issue all voters need to understand."
In a press statement Schultz stated, "I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court."
Borrud says Schultz's stance could have deadly consequences for women in the state.
She added, "As the AMA said, this will not end abortions, only legal and safe abortions, and it's going to cost women their lives."
Ellison says in the end it all comes down to personal freedom.
"Freedom to get proper medical advice," said Ellison. "Freedom to make choices that affect your life. Freedom to live your life to the fullest extent. Freedom to make decisions about your family and that is what we're here to stand for today."
