After two dozen delays, man sentenced for Floyd County drug crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man whose trial was delayed 26 times and spent more than a year as a fugitive is finally sentenced.
Sayvonne Lealbert Jordan, 26 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in Floyd County District Court to possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam. He was arrested in February 2018 after being pulled over in Charles City for a traffic violation.
Law enforcement says a search of Jordan’s vehicle found 31.86 grams of marijuana, .05 grams of meth, pills identified as Alprazolam and Cyclobenzaprine, over $1,700 in cash, plastic baggies, and scales.
Jordan initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial in August 2018. That trial was delayed nine times before Jordan finally failed to appear for a hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2019. Jordan was re-arrested in June 2020.
A new trial date was set for February 2021 but proceedings were delayed another 17 times before Jordan eventually pleaded guilty.