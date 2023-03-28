After three-year wait, accused Rochester meth dealer ruled incompetent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over three years after his arrest for dealing meth, a Rochester man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Jason Roy Bale-Bakken, 38, was charged in December 2019 with first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and possession of ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team said it searched Bale-Bakken’s home and found 201.05 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a black holster with a magazine containing two .45 caliber bullets.
Bale-Bakken pleaded not guilty in August 2020. His trial was rescheduled twice in 2021 and a mental evaluation of Bale-Bakken was ordered in September 2022. After a court hearing on Tuesday, Bale-Bakken was found incompetent.