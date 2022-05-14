After prolonged chill, farmers are making headway during planting season

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a little over a week ago we were dealing with cold temperatures and rain. Now, the sun is out, the weather is hot, and farmers are finally getting a chance to get out in the fields.
Scott Anderson farms about 2,500 acres along the Iowa-Minnesota state line in Winnebago County. He was finally able to get in to plant last weekend, nearly two weeks past his ideal start date of April 25.
"We got delayed because of moisture. It seems we didn't have any sunshine in April, but I would still take the rain. There's not a lot of moisture in the ground, per se."
As we go through the summer growing season, how does he feel this year's crop will hold up in the long term?
"If we have a good growing season, I really don't see any issues with this crop. I think there's a lot of potential out here yet, with some rain. Hopefully, the little later planting won't be an issue."
One issue that's affecting farmers is a fertilizer shortage. With Russia being one of the top fertilizer exporters in the world, and the U.S. being one of the top importers, the conflict with Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain, which is spiking prices.