After more than four years, Clear Lake Chamber is restarting its newsletter

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is relaunching its newsletter.
The Chamber says the digital newsletter will be released in conjunction with the Quarterly Coffee event and will feature a recap of the event, upcoming Chamber events, blog posts, a list of new Chamber members, a marketing tip and more. Within the next year, the newsletter is expected to expand to include ribbon-cutting photos, introductions of Executive Committee and Board of Directors, event recaps and more.
“Our hope with this newsletter is that you'll feel better connected to our organization and each other,” says the Chamber. “We also hope you know whether you attend all our events or not, our team and our website are working on your behalf year-round.”
Click here to read the first new issue.
The previous newsletter was discontinued in 2018.