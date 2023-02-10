After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota.
DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself.
Congresswoman Craig issued the following statement on Friday:
“My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to. On a serious note, I will also say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured – and I’ll have more to say about that soon.”
“I wanted to let everyone know that the outpouring of support from friends, constituents and colleagues has been overwhelming. From myself, Cheryl and our entire family, thank you.”
“I remain deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers for their quick response and subsequent arrest of a suspect last night. “
“I feel very fortunate to have escaped following the attack and be home in Minnesota today recovering.”
The Metropolitan Police Department says it has arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.