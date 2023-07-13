After car chase, Minnesota couple arrested with meth at Worth County casino

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

After car chase, Minnesota couple arrested with meth at Worth County casino

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota couple is facing drug charges after a high-speed chase ends at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County.

Paige Ann Gerdts, 28 of Wells, MN, has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $27,000 bond.  Brett Lance Sylvara, 40 of Janesville, MN, was booked into the jail on $2,000 bond.

Court documents state a pickup truck with a Minnesota license plate was spotted just before 2 am Tuesday driving on Wheelerwood Road with a passenger side brake light out.  A law enforcement vehicle tried to pull over the pickup but it sped away, starting a pursuit that reached at least 90 miles per hour.

Investigators say the pickup entered the east parking lot of the Diamond Jo Casino and Sylvara exited the driver’s side and Gerdt got out of the passenger’s side.  An officer approached and told them to stop, but only Sylvara did while Gerdts went into the casino.

Court documents state a search found marijuana, six grams of methamphetamine, a scale, baggies, and drug pipes in Gerdt’s purse.  Law enforcement says a sunglasses case tucked next to the driver’s seat held about three grams of meth and a drug pipe.

Gerdts is currently facing felony drug charges while Sylvara is accused of misdemeanor drug offenses. 

