After car chase, Minnesota couple arrested with meth at Worth County casino

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota couple is facing drug charges after a high-speed chase ends at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County.
Paige Ann Gerdts, 28 of Wells, MN, has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $27,000 bond. Brett Lance Sylvara, 40 of Janesville, MN, was booked into the jail on $2,000 bond.
Court documents state a pickup truck with a Minnesota license plate was spotted just before 2 am Tuesday driving on Wheelerwood Road with a passenger side brake light out. A law enforcement vehicle tried to pull over the pickup but it sped away, starting a pursuit that reached at least 90 miles per hour.
Investigators say the pickup entered the east parking lot of the Diamond Jo Casino and Sylvara exited the driver’s side and Gerdt got out of the passenger’s side. An officer approached and told them to stop, but only Sylvara did while Gerdts went into the casino.
Court documents state a search found marijuana, six grams of methamphetamine, a scale, baggies, and drug pipes in Gerdt’s purse. Law enforcement says a sunglasses case tucked next to the driver’s seat held about three grams of meth and a drug pipe.
Gerdts is currently facing felony drug charges while Sylvara is accused of misdemeanor drug offenses.