Advice to Keep in Mind When Fishing

MINNESOTA-On May 13th, you will be able to start legally fishing for walleye, northern pike, and both smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Brian Nerbonne, a regional fisheries manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said anglers should remember that fishing regulations vary from lake to lake, such as the number of fish one angler can take at a time. Also, earlier in the season, fish tend to be found in the shallower parts of lakes since those are the parts of lakes that tend to warm up faster.
“Lot of our fish populations out there can benefit from a little bit of harvest where-especially for people taking some of those medium-sized fish out of the population, it creates a little less competition for the fish that remain and they can grow a little bit better," Nerbonne said.
He also said that fish like crappie will likely be easier to catch than walleye or northern pike. He also said that you'll probably want to wait to fish on the Mississippi River since the water levels will likely be high when you get there. For more information on fishing regulations, click here.