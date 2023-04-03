Advice for Taking Care of your Lawn

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into spring, lawn care may be on your mind. Luckily, a local lawn care service has some advice for you. Darend Yetter, the owner of Rochester Ground Lawn & Snow, said it's wet, so you're going to want to wait a little longer before you take care of your lawn. When the ground temps hit about 50 degrees, you want to apply some crabgrass preventer to stop seeds from germinating. Also, dethatching will help the grass green up by letting oxygen and sunlight get into the soil a little bit better. He said it's a good time to do preventative maintenance.
“Now is a great time in the season to, you know, make sure your mower’s got super sharp blades. Sharp blades are important. Check the oil in it, obviously," Yetter said.
He also said that once that seed germinates, that preventer won't do anything, and then you'll have to go to a spray. He goes on to say weekly mowing is pretty important for the health of the turf. When cutting, you don't want to cut more than a third off of the grass blade.