Advice for kids playing sports in bad air quality

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. - MercyOne Medical Center says kids are more at risk for long-term effects than adults.
The medical center says there are not enough studies to determine the long-term health effects children experience from breathing polluted air. Children should be especially careful playing outside during an air quality alert because they may have underlying health problems not discovered yet.
For anyone wanting to wear a mask during the air quality alert, MercyOne recommends putting on a N95 mask. However, N95 masks may not fit on children's perfectly and may fall off while playing sports from physical contact.
"I think we have to remember in the long run a lot of sports and things like that is for fun and for the teamwork and collaboration and its really not to become an NFL star and things like that so in the end our kids health and safety is really the best."
The air quality alert in North Iowa is expecting to end the night of June 29th.